Blugolds begin fall camp after year-long hiatus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been 635 days since Blugold football has played a game, but they're back at it ahead of their 2021 campaign.

The team took to Simpson Field Thursday for their first fall practice, following a year-long break after the WIAC season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Seniors were granted a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, and all but one of them are returning from the 2019 squad. Some key transfers and incoming freshman have joined the mix, and head coach Wesley Beschorner is thankful to see them back at work.

"To get to this spot right now, just truthfully, I'm very grateful," Beschorner said. "It's been so much fun over the last couple of days and getting out here and actually using a football where we got an entire team."

UW-Eau Claire finished 3-7 two years ago, but two of those wins were statements. They knocked off UW-River Falls on homecoming, and topped them Division III powerhouse University of St. Thomas for the first time ever.

It seems that those wins signaled a turnaround for the struggling program, but to continue that, they're taking it week-by-week.

"It's one game at a time," Beschorner said. "Whether it's non-conference or into the WIAC, it's gonna be one game at a time. We can't look forward or past anybody, because every game truly in our level football matters. We expect to make the playoffs; we expect to make the postseason, and I don't know any way else to go about it to be quite honest. I'm not going to lower my expectations for anything."

The Blugolds host Luther to open non-conference play on September 4th