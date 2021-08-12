2nd person charged in connection with Lake Superior body

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a second person in connection with the death of a St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports 31-year-old Tommi Lynn Hintz of Duluth was booked into the St. Louis County jail on a charge of being an accomplice to felony murder and concealing Richard Balsimo’s body. Robert West of Duluth was charged in July with aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body. According to court documents, Hintz said she overheard West tell a fisherman in June he had some of his grandmother’s valuables he wanted to dump in Lake Superior. The next day she heard West say that a man had shot Balsimo and his body had been chopped up.