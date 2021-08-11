You Ask, We Answer: How is Eau Claire addressing climate change?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday's You Ask, We Answer comes from Debra who wants to know what steps the city of Eau Claire is taking to combat climate change.

Last year, the city committed to transitioning away from a fossil fuel based-economy. Senior planner for the city Ned Noel said they want to reduce 30% of emissions by 2030, and to be completely carbon-neutral by 2050. Noel said some examples of what they have done so far include adding solar panels to fire station No. 8 as well as installing public electric car charging stations throughout the city.



With the recent U.N. report saying climate change is at code red, Noel said if they were to make the city's climate goal happen faster, elected officials and community members would have to come together to make that happen.



"The local governments can lead by example," Noel said. "But also just address the issues that climate change presents in terms of opportunities for new economic development, and also addressing the real risks when it comes to extreme weather and how to actually adapt."

Noel said part of the city's Renewable Energy Action Plan is community engagement, and encourages people to take part in their community challenge.