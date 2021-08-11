Skip to Content

‘Tight-knit’ senior class ready to lead Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY

STANLEY (WQOW) - For the Stanley-Boyd Orioles, its strength is experience, according to head coach Jeff Koenig. The Orioles return a plethora of offensive and defensive starters from a team that went 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Cloverbelt Conference a year ago.

"We are a tight-knit team. We've got a lot of returning guys, and a lot skill positions that are coming back, a lot of guys that want to fly around and play football. We've got a lot of guys who have been here since the freshman year, and have worked really hard in the offseason to make gains," said Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd's senior quarterback.

The Orioles open with two nonconference games against Cadott and Marathon before its first conference game against Durand on September 3.

Evan Denton

