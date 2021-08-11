Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 8:16AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 8:16AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 816 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles east of Luck, or 29 miles southwest of Spooner, moving east at
55 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Cumberland around 835 AM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Haugen.
This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 146 and 152.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.