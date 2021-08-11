Spain, Portugal brace for wildfire threat as temps soar

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain and Portugal are bracing for temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in coming days, as a mass of hot, dry air from Africa moves north into the Iberian peninsula. Spain’s weather service forecasts a heat wave through Monday, with temperatures surpassing 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. Portugal’s prime minister warned Wednesday that the heat increases the threat of wildfires that in 2017 killed more than 100 people. A recent heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, contributed to massive wildfires breaking out in Turkey, Greece and Italy.