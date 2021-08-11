South African president testifies at inquiry into corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he tried to combat corruption he saw as the country’s deputy president during former President Jacob Zuma’s controversial time in power. Ramaphosa, testifying at a judicial investigation into corruption during Zuma’s term as president from 2009 to 2018, said he considered resigning but decided to fight from within the wrongdoing he witnessed. Ramaphosa said that he chose to remain as as deputy president to work with others in the executive to resist abuses and bring about change and to sustain the work of social and economic transformation.