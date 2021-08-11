Senior living facility in Menomonie seeking postcards for residents

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - You can put a stamp on a senior citizen's heart by sending them postcards.

Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Menomonie is asking for postcards from all 50 states and even international ones.

The facility's Executive Director Alisha Arvold said after their residents received hundreds of letters from community members for Valentine's Day, they wanted to once again put a smile on their face with postcards.

They already got some from Texas, Hawaii and Oregon.

"Just to have more communication through other states. It's fun to see what they have going on and just for fun. I think it brings joy to the residents to know that they're just not in this little box of Menomonie, Wisconsin and that there's other thinking about them."

Officials said they'll continue to accept postcards until they receive them from every state or from as many different countries as possible.

Postcards can be sent to Our House Senior Living on 820 17th Avenue, Menomonie, WI 54751.