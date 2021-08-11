Skip to Content

Senegal’s ambulance teams struggle amid a wave of COVID-19

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating resurgence of the disease with the arrival of the delta variant. Hospital beds are in short supply, leaving COVID-19 patients to languish at home while they wait for a spot or until their condition further deteriorates. Emergency room physician Dr. Mouhamed Lamine Dieng says teams are struggling to find places for patients before they die.

Associated Press

