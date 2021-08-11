Ron Johnson’s approval drops and majority think WI’s government is ‘broken’ Marquette Poll finds

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The latest Marquette Poll shows the people of Wisconsin are not pleased with many of the government officials representing them.

The poll shows U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is viewed favorably by 35% of respondents and unfavorable by 42%. That favorability is down 3% from October 2020.

Gov. Tony Evers approval is at 50% approving and 43% disapproving. The numbers were identical in October 2020.

Half of the people in the survey were asked if government in Wisconsin is working how it should, or if it is "broken." Thirty-two percent say it is working as intended and 60% say it is broken. The other half of people surveyed were asked about the federal government and the numbers were even more staggering, with 10% saying it is working and 84% saying it is "broken."

