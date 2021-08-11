Ray’s Beach on track for a winter face-lift

LAKE WISSOTA (WQOW) - It's out with the old and in with the new, after 15 years, Lake Wissota's Ray's Beach is on track for upgraded facilities, along with a couple of new additions.

The Town of Lafayette is planning to install flush toilets, running water and concessions stands that will be operated and stocked by non-profit groups for fundraising.

Currently the beach has 'pit toilet' facilities with no running water. The record number of beach-goers this summer put major pressure on the already aging beach facilities

"On the bathrooms that are here, it's overwhelming, we can't keep up with cleaning them and everything, so that's the need for the new bathrooms, and it'll probably require another person on our summer time staff to take care of all this down here," said David Staber, chairman of the Town of Lafayette.

Currently the bathrooms sit on CN Railroad property. Within the almost $200,000 project, the Town of Lafayette has come to an agreement with the railroad ownership group to acquire over 3 acres of land for the construction project.

"Most of that is property between the bathroom and the railroad tracks, and all the wooded area, which we're going to leave wooded, so there will not be any additional buildings here," Staber said.

Chair Staber expects the agreement will go through at the next town meeting.

The funding for the beach project is secured through the American Rescue Plan Act allotment to the Town of Lafayette, though they are currently asking for donations through a GoFundMe to offset costs.

"The reason for the GoFundMe page that we put out there is to get some citizen participation and ownership in this whole project," continued Staber, "We feel that if they contribute to the project it might take some 'Hey I helped pay for that project I want to make sure it stays clean."

Additional funds from the fundraiser will be used for plans the town has for the Wayside Park near the beach, disc golf behind the town hall and new bleachers for fields around the area.

Demolition of the existing bathrooms is set to begin right after Labor Day, so that the Town of Lafayette can start construction this fall to have it ready by next season