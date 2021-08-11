Predicted implications of Rep. Kind ending 26-year career in Congress

(WQOW) - It's barely been 24 hours since Democratic Rep. Ron Kind announced he won't be seeking another term in 2022. but western Wisconsinites are already looking toward the future of the Third Congressional District.

After 26 years of consistent travel between the La Crosse bluffs and Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill, Rep. Kind said he's run out of gas.

This burnout is something UW-Eau Claire political scientist Geoffrey Peterson said is fairly common among U.S. representatives.

Given this, Peterson said Kind's departure makes sense, but noted travel exhaustion likely isn't the only factor in the congressman's decision.

"All the data we have says that Kind's district has become increasingly Republican in terms of voting pattern, I mean, President Trump won Ron Kind's district," Peterson said. "And so Kind honestly, I mean he can do the math, he can look at the district and go, 'This is going to be harder for me to win now than it was two or three election cycles ago, and how many more times do I want to go through this?'"

Peterson added Kind's decision to leave his seat by choice gives the congressman more time to plan his next career steps, as opposed to risking a sudden change of course that could come with losing in 2022.

As for the next election, Peterson says the democrat that runs to fill Kind's seat will face an uphill battle, given Kind's vast name recognition and past success in campaign fundraising.

In the 2020 election, Kind defeated Republican challenger, Derrick Van Orden, by just under 11,000 votes. Van Orden has already announced plans to run again in 2022.