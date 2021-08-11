Skip to Content

People protest mandatory vaccines along Clairemont Avenue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A few dozen people are lined up in front of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital along Clairemont Avenue protesting against mandatory vaccines at hospitals.

Those protesting tell News 18 they are concerned about the vaccine being experimental and unsafe.

They are holding signs that say, "Don't quit; make them fire you," and "last year's heroes, this year's unemployed."

A News 18 reporter said she saw at least three people wearing scrubs.

Organizers of the protest say they only chose to be outside HSHS Sacred Heart because of its visibility along the busy road. Sacred Heart is not currently requiring employees be vaccinated, while Mayo Clinic Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System are requiring it.

