Osseo-Fairchild football team looking for youth to step up

OSSEO (WQOW) - The high school football season is just over a week away, and Osseo-Fairchild is ready to leave last year behind.

The Thunder went 1-6 in the Cloverbelt Conference in 2020, and 1-7 overall. The biggest difference between last year's team and the current team is experience.

"For us this year, its going to be having a lot of underclassmen mature and get some confidence. [We are] thin at senior, [but] have some great seniors that are going to be playing. But our two classes behind them, the juniors and sophomores have more numbers in them," said Eric Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild's head coach.

The Thunder start the season on the road at Cumberland on Aug. 20 before returning home for three straight games.

Evan Denton

