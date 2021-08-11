Officials considering greater limitations for fall wolf hunt

Madison (AP) - Wildlife officials in Wisconsin are considering adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall's wolf hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources' vote Wednesday in Milwaukee will be a contentious one, after conservationists complained hunters killed far too many wolves during a rushed spring season in February.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, triggering a Wisconsin law that requires the DNR to hold a hunt between November and February.

The DNR was planning to hold a season in November but a hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing the department to hold a season in February.

DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told the board Wednesday that the state was pushed into having "a rushed, ill-advised hunt."