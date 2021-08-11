Menomonie man going to federal prison on gun and drug charges

MADISON (WQOW) - A Menomonie man will spend more than six years in federal prison after being found with drugs and a gun last year.

According to the state DOJ, on May 6, 2020, undercover officers approached Hartwig as part of a drug trafficking investigation. That's when Hartwig ran, and showed officers a pistol.

Officers tackled Hartwig and found a gun and a backpack with a loaded magazine and heroin packaged for sale. His wallet had meth in it.

Federal Judge James Peterson called Hartwig "a danger to the community" in sentencing him to 6 years and 9 months in prison.