“Lighten Your Load” is back in-person

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After over a year a local laundry program is back to "lighten your load" in person.

"Lighten Your Load" at the Express Mart laundromat in Chippewa Falls is offering free washes in person, after the pandemic had organizers finding other ways to help. During the pandemic they offered gift cards, instead of gathering together for each cleaning event.

The program is offered on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 and Thursdays from 1 to 3. Organizers say this program is for anyone who needs help keeping things clean.

"Families that had laundry stacking up. It was easier to go to one of the clothing giveaways than to find money to get their laundry done. So as a result, Lighten Your Load was started," said committee member Gayle Klitzke

The program gives two free loads per household and 3 free loads per household of 5 or more. The next time laundry assistance is offered will be on August 17 from 6 to 8 p-m.

If you would like to support "Lighten Your Load" they gladly accept detergent, dryer sheets and monetary donations.

Their calendar can be found below.