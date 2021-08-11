Judge set to begin key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve an $850 million agreement that is key to the group’s proposed reorganization plan. The judge was to begin a hearing Thursday on whether to approve the agreement. It involves the national Boy Scouts organization based in Irving, Texas, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and attorneys representing some 70,000 men who claim they were sexually abused as youngsters. The agreement faces opposition from insurers that issued policies to the Boy Scouts, other law firms representing thousands of abuse victims, and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.