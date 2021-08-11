Instagram apologizes for Almodóvar film’s poster censorship

MADRID (AP) — Instagram has apologized for removing the official poster for Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s new film from the social network for showing a female nipple, after the poster’s designer complained of censorship. Instagram’s parent company Facebook says that several images of the poster for “Madres Paralelas,” which shows a lactating nipple, were removed “for breaking our rules against nudity” after they were uploaded on Monday. A spokesperson apologized for any confusion and said the poster was an exception due to its artistic context and could remain online. Facebook and Instagram’s longstanding rules have spurred the use of the popular #FreetheNipple movement and hashtag on Instagram, which is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules.