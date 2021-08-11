Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany’s 16 states approved the state aid package on Tuesday. The package is significantly larger than the funds provided for past flooding disasters. It still needs parliament’s endorsement. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which swept away houses, bridges and cars and also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. A United Nations science panel released a report this week predicting that such extreme weather events will become more frequent as the planet heats up further.