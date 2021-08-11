Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 9:23PM CDT until August 12 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Last updated August 12, 2021 3:45 am
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 4:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.3 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet Wednesday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

