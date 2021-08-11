Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 8:20AM CDT until August 12 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 7:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 12.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.2 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after
midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

