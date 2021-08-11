Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:37AM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:37AM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* Until tomorrow afternoon.
* At 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
morning to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall
below flood stage late this evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4
feet on 05/20/2017.