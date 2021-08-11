Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:37AM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* Until tomorrow afternoon.

* At 3:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

morning to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall

below flood stage late this evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4

feet on 05/20/2017.