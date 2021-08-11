First annual Colfax tractor fest headed to the valley this weekend.

Colfax (WQOW)- The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are planning the first annual Colfax Tractor Fest coming Saturday, August 14.

The festival will feature restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans and a raffle. In the evening, there will be a trivia contest and the band 'The Thrillbillies', featuring Colfax native Bronson Bergeson.

Events start at 9am and go until 3pm. Trivia will start at 6pm and the band will perform 8pm until midnight.

Both the FFA and the FFA Alumni want to encourage local individuals to come to the event and see the talents of their neighbors.

If you are interested in donating items for the raffle, you can contact Heather Rothbauer-Wanish at

(715)-559-6378 or send a message to the Colfax FFA Alumni Facebook page.