Comfortable humidity is here to stay through at least the weekend!

Dew points fell to the low/mid 60s this morning, but climbed back to oppressive levels with Eau Claire's dew point topping out at a staggering 75 degrees at 11am.

Severe storms formed in this humidity east of Eau Claire, and strong to severe wind and hail was reported near Medford and down into northeast Clark county. There was a tornado warning for NE Clark county with the center of the storm passing through Colby, but there have not been reports of damage so far from that area.

Humidity then declined fast with dew points settling in the low 60s and even some 50s this evening. Strong storms continued across the state and are continuing into Michigan.

A quiet and mild weather pattern replaces the active and humid one for the rest of the week and even into next week. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow and Friday as lows fall to the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday nights.

There will be no humidity through Saturday morning, though temps and dew points will climb again Saturday afternoon to the upper 50s/low 60s. That's not particularly humid, though, and pleasant summer weather continues into next week with a mostly sunny or sunny sky expected tomorrow through the first half of next week.

A few weak showers are possible from time to time, but the chances are too small for even our "slight" category on the 7 day forecast.