City worker accused of theft settles criminal case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the two men accused of stealing from the City of Eau Claire while employed in the city's parks department has settled the charge against him.



Jason Palmer pleaded guilty August 2 to misdemeanor theft.

If he does 40 hours of community service and doesn't commit any crimes for a year the charge will be dismissed.



According to the criminal complaints, Palmer and Park Supervisor Steven Roscoe admitted making personal purchases with Menard's rebate checks that belonged to the city.



Both men repaid the money, and were suspended by the city for 5 days, and had to do community service work. Roscoe agreed to retire rather than be fired, while Palmer was placed on unpaid suspension.

Roscoe is due in court Thursday.