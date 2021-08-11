China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian entrepreneur to 11 years in prison in a spying case that has been linked to Beijing’s pressure campaign against Canada’s government. Michael Spavor and a former Canadian diplomat were detained soon after an executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested at the Vancouver airport in 2018. U.S. authorities want Meng Wanzhou extradited to face charges of possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran. China says her case is political and has repeatedly demanded her release. It denies a direct connection to the Canadians’ trials, but Chinese officials frequently mention their fates together. Canada’s ambassador says Spavor is resilient and in good spirits.