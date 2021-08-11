Skip to Content

Blue Ox Music Festival will require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For those attending the Blue Ox Music Festival, be ready to bring your vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers announced on social media that they made this decision for the safety of attendees, artists and crews. While the event is completely outdoors, they acknowledge there is still a risk of cCOVID-19 to spread.

The annual three-day music festival begins in one week, and if you don't have proof of vaccination to show, you will need a negative test obtained at least 72 hours before the event.

