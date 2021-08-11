Army veteran convicted of plotting to bomb California rally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Army veteran who plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California has been convicted of federal charges that could send him to prison for life. The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Mark Domingo of Los Angeles was convicted of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors say he schemed to bomb a planned April 2019 rally in Long Beach. The plot was foiled by the FBI and police using an undercover officer and informant Domingo thought were his accomplices. Prosecutors say Domingo had converted to Islam and sought revenge for 2019 attacks on New Zealand mosques that left 50 people dead.