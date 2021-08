JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a pair of armed robberies in Black River Falls is going to prison.

Treyton Laufenberg was sentenced Monday by Jackson County Judge Anna Becker to six years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Laufenberg and Jessie Blankenship were charged in the November 2019 armed robberies of two convenience stores.

Blankenship was acquitted of all charges after a jury trial in May.