Biden makes selection for his top Supreme Court lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to be his administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer on a permanent basis. Prelogar has served in the position on an acting basis since January, arguing two cases before the Supreme Court in that role last term. Prelogar is a seasoned appellate lawyer who served from 2014 to 2019 as assistant to the solicitor general. If confirmed, she would be only the second woman to lead the solicitor general office on a permanent basis. Elena Kagan was solicitor general from 2009 to 2010 and is now a Supreme Court justice.