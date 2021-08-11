A quick shot at showers, then relief from the disgusting humidity

It's a copy paste forecast for Wednesday, but relief from the nasty humidity will come after a quick shot for showers Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will climb towards the low to mid 80s Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast with a chance for a few light showers through midday as a weak cold front moves across the state.

This front will bring a small chance for severe storms. There is a level 1, isolated risk for severe storms across parts of the Chippewa Valley. Large hail and strong straight line winds are the main threats. There are much better chances for severe storms in central and eastern Wisconsin.

After that front passes, the dew points will finally drop. The leftover moisture from the rain will linger into Thursday morning, but by Thursday afternoon it will be much more comfortable.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly above average through the weekend and into next week. The only other shot at rain at this point will be overnight Saturday.