Wisconsin DPI recommends masks but school districts are choosing otherwise

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Another school year is on the horizon, the date is set and the school supply lists are out, but one item that might not make it on there are masks.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is strongly recommending school districts require masks in school, vaccinated or not.

Mask up or mask off, the DPI has entered the conversation recommending that students and staff mask up for the school year. The suggestion is just a recommendation and not a requirement, putting the decision into school districts' hands.

Eau Claire Area School District is still planning for the school year, and has decided not to change its policy to match the DPI's mask recommendation.

The school district will keep masks optional for the school year, but if cases increase, the district plans to shift policies.

"Obviously, we're concerned with viral spread in all schools and across all grade levels, especially with our unvaccinated individuals. The thing that's a bit different in our elementary schools, with our unvaccinated students is that they're in one area, and they do not move as much," said Michael Johnson, ECASD superintendent, "So, we'll obviously be looking more at a classroom or a grade level when it comes down to that classroom, school situation and environment in our elementary schools."

Currently, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the School District of Altoona and the School District of the Menomonie Area will also follow a mask-optional policy for the school year.

Policies could change based on increased cases, and/or government mandates requiring masks. Currently masking on public transportation, including school buses, is still a required order from the CDC

The DPI updated guidance listed measures including the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students, encouraging physical distancing, screening and testing, and disinfection recommendations for school districts.

Eau Claire Area School District also said they are planning to partake in Wisconsin's Department of Health Services voluntarily COVID-19 testing program. The school department will be working with Prevea Health to provide diagnostic type testing.

"If a student or staff member is identified as a close contact, they could get tested with parental consent," said Johnson.