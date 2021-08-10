Vegas police: 2 fatally shot, apparently over unpaid rent

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a shooting apparently stemming from unpaid rent left two women dead and a man critically wounded with nine gunshot wounds. Police say a suspect taken into custody was the landlord and that the victims were tenants who lived at the home where the shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Police Lt. Ray Spencer says the landlord also may have lived at the residence. Police found one woman dead outside the home and encountered a man with nine gunshot wounds coming out of the home. Police found a second woman dead inside in the residence after the suspect surrendered to police. No identities were made public.