The Oxbow Hotel eyes relief grant as pandemic setbacks persist

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Oxbow Hotel is struggling to fill the gap of 2020's lost revenue, and they're still waiting to hear if they'll receive relief from the more than $70 million in lodging grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers on August 6.

The hotel was closed for the majority of 2020, and their ability to accept guests - and revenue - was severely depleted during that time. Director of Experiences Rita Dorsey predicts that revenue is down about 25 percent now compared to 2019, with losses as high as 35 percent depending on the month.

Her hope is that applications to two different programs under "Wisconsin Tomorrow Grants" would allow The Oxbow Hotel to recoup some of its losses. One of the grants meant for small businesses has already been awarded to the business, providing them around $5,000 dollars - but more significant relief allocated to hospitality businesses is still in flux. She says the money would allow them to cover wages for upper level employees kept on throughout 2020, as well as costs related to keeping the hotel upright.

"Just keeping the lights on to some extent, keeping the building from falling into disrepair, were a lot of the overhead costs we weren't able to minimize despite being closed and not bringing in any revenue."

A recent boost to the Pablo Group's minimum wage won't require relief funds to pay for, though. Dorsey says the initiative to bring up those wages was something planned for a long time, and that it's a self-sufficient change paid for through prices increases for food.