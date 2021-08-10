Scorch’s Paws for the Cause marks 10 years, $510,000+ in donations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local radio host is once again locking himself in a cage to raise money for local animal shelters and police K9 units.

Tuesday marked the start of the 10th 'Paws for the Cause' fundraiser. Scorch, with 92.9 The X, will stay in his cage until Friday. T-Ri will also make appearances throughout the event. It may be an uncomfortable couple of days ahead, but Scorch said it's worth it.

"It's all for the animals," said Scorch. "I mean, I've got things going on in my life, but for the animals, I'll do it every time."

They are not only looking for cash donations. You can also donate dog or cat food, cleaning supplies and more for our local animal shelters. Heading into the 10th year, Paws for the Cause has raised over $510,000 and donated over 1,000 bulletproof vests for police dogs.

Scorch will be in his cage until Friday at 7 p.m. outside of Milwaukee Burger Company. If you can't make it in-person, you can donate online.