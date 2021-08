GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers will likely not play in any preseason games this year, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday.

Jordan Love will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans (7:00 PM on WQOW) and will play a majority of the game. Kurt Benkert will finish the game, LaFleur said.

View LaFleur's full media availability from Tuesday here: