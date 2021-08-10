Republican candidate for Congress Van Orden thanks Kind for service, says ‘Wisconsinites want change’Updated
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WQOW) - Rep. Ron Kind says once his term expires he will not seek reelection, and one of the Republicans looking to take that seat says Wisconsinites want a change.
Derrick Van Orden lost to Ron Kind by roughly 10,000 votes in 2020 and is running for the job again in 2022.
Van Orden's camp provided the following statement to News 18.
I would like to thank Rep. Kind for serving in Washington for the last 24 years, and I wish him the best in his retirement.
Today's announcement is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change.
Our campaign has shown that the people of the 3rd are ready for a proven, tested Leader in Washington who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda, and ensure that our children and grandchildren will live in a safe and prosperous nation.
I will continue to work tirelessly to earn every vote, and am standing ready to represent the incredible people of Western Wisconsin.Derrick Van Orden