POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A pilot was taken to the hospital on Monday after they crashed a plane into a soybean field not far from the Osceola Airport.

It was 6:07 p.m. Monday, when the pilot called authorities to report they had crashed into the field.

The pilot was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul but is expected to be OK.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.