Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and at least 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people. The Minnesota Department of Health also says there have been 514 breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalizations. The department says it will begin reporting breakthrough case figures weekly as the highly infectious delta variant surges across the state and country. But the department cautions that the numbers will lag because of reporting delays. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and only a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get the disease if exposed.