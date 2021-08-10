Memorial hosts ‘We Are One’ football camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High school football returns next week, but Tuesday night, one Eau Claire school held a special football camp.

Memorial's football program held its inclusive 'We Are One' camp.

"Our guys realize that a lot of people support them, and our program is extremely supportive, so we want to give back to our community, and we believe everyone should play football, and have the opportunity to play football. The more people we have in our program, the better," said Rob Scott, Memorial's head football coach.

Nathan Zirngibl, one of the 'We Are One' coaches, said he enjoyed seeing others have a good time.

"When I smile, it makes the other kids smile, and it makes their day," Zirngibl said.

Campers went through a series of seven different football stations, showing off their arm strength, athletic skills, and dance moves.

Senior Andrew Moseler said it felt good to include the outside community.

"It's just great to be out here. Coach Scott's coming into Eau Claire for his first year, and bringing this into the culture. It means the football community is reaching out to the other people in the community, and including them in our family, which means a lot to me, being a football player, and seeing everyone else who is not on the football team smiling and being happy with us," Moseler said.

Coach Scott said he hopes that the 'We Are One' camp can become an annual event.