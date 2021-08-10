Man charged in Capitol riot assault can be released on bond

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a West Virginia man charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick can be released on bond while he awaits trial. The ruling issued Monday said the district court erred in assessing the danger posed by George Tanios if released. It says Tanios “has no past felony convictions, no ties to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior.” A lower court judge in May had ruled that Tanios was a threat to the community and ordered him held without bond. He said the assault with chemical spray on Sicknick contributed to the mob’s ability to breach a police line guarding the Capitol.