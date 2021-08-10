Humidity to decrease tomorrow and eventually return to comfy levels

A strong storm system is moving through Wisconsin with very high humidity and temperatures east of the line of storms. Even northwest of these storms, temps reached the mid to upper 80s before temps started falling late in the evening.

Feels like temps were near 90 at the hottest part of the afternoon in the Chippewa Valley, but were between 100 and 115 (yes, 115!) in central and southern Wisconsin with a heat index of 100 degrees as far north as Green Bay!

This was caused by incredible dew points. Dew points maxed out between 75 and 85 degrees in central, eastern, and southern Wisconsin, but were still very high near or above 70 in the Chippewa Valley this afternoon and relief is not far away to our west and northwest.

Strong storms have formed along the boundary between the high and very high humidity levels in southern Wisconsin, but thankfully have so far remained south of La Crosse outside of a few raindrops. Strong to severe storms remain likely across southern and eastern Wisconsin for the rest of the night, but the Chippewa Valley has been spared from this line.

There is a risk for tomorrow, too, but again the highest risk is just southeast of the Chippewa Valley. Storms will again form on the boundary between high and very high humidity, but tomorrow will end differently as the cold front will finally push through the state and more comfortable humidity returns by evening.

The rest of the week will include comfortable humidity with temperatures near or below the average high of 81, and lows will be below average in the low to mid 50s especially Thursday and Friday nights.

Very few chances for rain exist, though there is a slight chance Sunday and even smaller chances below the slight chance level Thursday, Saturday, and early next week. Those chances are so small at this point that they've been left off of the 7 day forecast.