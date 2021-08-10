Hope Gospel Mission holds annual change drive

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Some folks' pocket change helped raise some money for a good cause on Tuesday.

Hope Gospel Mission was raising money outside of Northwestern Bank for its annual Change for Kids fundraiser. The fundraiser was held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The funds will go right toward Hope Gospel's Center for Women and Children.

"We want to make sure that we have not only somewhere where they can go, but also got the help that they need whether it's facing addiction, homelessness, other issues -- trauma related issues that they've faced throughout their life," said Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel's community relations director.

Northwestern Bank will be matching the first $5,000 and kids that donated received a free ice cream certificate from Olson's. The goal was to raise $15,000.

If you missed the event, but have change, you can always stop by the Hope Gospel Mission office at any time to donate.