Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo’s resignation is effective in two weeks. The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor. She said Tuesday that she’s ready to lead.