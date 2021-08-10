Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:19PM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

9:19 pm Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content