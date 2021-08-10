Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:19PM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.

* At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.