Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:19PM CDT until August 12 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.