Farmer hopes for better broadband; infrastructure bill could deliver

WHEELER (WQOW) - Included in the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill is an expansion to broadband across the U.S. - an initiative that resonates with one local farmer who has had trouble interacting with the increasingly digital world.

Caleb Langworthy raises grass-fed lamb and beef in Wheeler. He said his broadband is nearly non-existent, and that the internet on the farm he owns with his family barely reaches a megabyte per second. At the same time, he and his family rely on staying connected for their sales.

"About 90 percent of our sales are through an online platform through customers around the Midwest. So the ability to communicate with them more efficiently and to work on the web platform will improve our sales and our customer relations," Langworthy said.

His wife, who recently gave birth, does have an off-farm job, but it's been a challenge for her to work remotely with such poor speeds and connection. They say that they often have to switch off wireless internet on certain devices to allow others to connect, or use a hotspot that still provides sub-par service.

The relief set forward in the infrastructure bill isn't a sure thing yet. It now goes to the House of Representatives for another vote.