EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — What does Bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges? A lot right now in the U.S. Congress. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday will be partly paid for by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance. So, currency you can’t hold in your hand would pay for roads, bridges, water systems, internet broadband access and buttressing the electrical grid.