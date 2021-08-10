Elk Mound keeping mood light as it ‘reloads’

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Mounders football is serious about winning, but it's also serious about having fun.

Elk Mound's senior class is leading an effort to lighten the mood during training camp, telling more jokes and finding things to laugh at while getting its work done. It's coincided with great communication on defense, according to head coach David Lew.

"That's a sign of hopefully a really good defense this year," he said. "They have just a different personality and it's great. That's what it's about, having a great experience."

Elk Mound won its final five games last season, then graduated a large senior class.

While fun is part of the 'reloading' process, so is patience.

"It's a lot of learning, a lot of teaching, a lot of patience," Lew said. "There's a lot of spots to be won out here, which has made camp actually a lot of fun so far."

Senior Ethan Johnson said Elk Mound has made subtle jokes and called out plays that aren't real to lighten the mood.

"I think maybe having a little more fun while keeping it serious, I think that can just apply to the game a little bit more," he said.

Elk Mound opens the season at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday, August 20.

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.