Elections to test Zambia’s standing as a stable democracy

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s standing as one of Africa’s most stable democracies is being tested this week in the vote in which President Edgar Lungu is seeking re-election. A tight race is expected against veteran opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema and some analysts say the presidential poll may provoke a political crisis in the southern African country. Lungu’s detractors say he has systematically restricted democratic freedoms by closing some media outlets, detaining opposition politicians and targeting critics. Human Rights Watch alleged in June that Lungu’s rule has taken Africa’s second-largest copper producer to “the brink of a human rights crisis.”